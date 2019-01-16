An airline survey shows up to half of parents have taken their children out of school to travel.

The survey for Singapore Airlines shows up 50 per cent have taken their kids out of class to take advantage of better deals and smaller crowds but 39 per cent say they wouldn't do it.

Just on 700 people were surveyed and overall 41 per cent of them had taken their children out of school during term time to travel. This proportion increased to 50 per cent among those aged between 45 and 64.

Airfares and accommodation costs are typically higher during school holidays because of strong demand.

Edcuation authorities say taking children out of school for holidays isn't something it supports.

''We want all our students to do well, and there is an increasing body of evidence that shows time out of class results in lower achievement,'' said David Wales, acting deputy secretary sector enablement and support for the Ministry of Education.

''Attending school is not just the law it's also the key to setting our young people up for life. Getting a qualification is one of the basic building blocks for success and regular attendance at school makes all the difference,'' he said.

However, the ministry recognised that parents and schools are in the best position to judge the impact of in-term holidays on individual children when they are proposed.

Wales said regular attendance at school made a big difference to performance.

As an example, a Year 11 student who only turned up at school half of the time has just a one-in-five chance of getting NCEA Level 1 while a student who attended every day had about a 90 per cent chance of achieving that qualification, he said.

Flight Centre says while high demand during school holidays and peak times such as Easter and Christmas can push up prices, travel then doesn't necessarily have to break the bank.

''It pays to research your options, talk to a travel expert and mostly importantly to book ahead, before the cheapest remaining economy fares and room types sell-out,'' said Victoria Courtney, Flight Centre NZ general manager product.

Singapore Airlines has expanded operations in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Singapore Airlines' survey found that nearly three quarters (70 per cent) of those surveyed stated that Kiwi children today have more opportunities to travel overseas, travel within New Zealand (62 per cent) and participate in a range of cultural events such as festivals (69 per cent), live music events (67 per cent), and live sporting events (62 per cent) than their parents did when they were growing up.

The survey also showed that visiting friends and relatives was the number one factor in a families' choice of travel destination, followed by exposure to different cultural experiences, and fulfilling parents' childhood dreams like visiting world-famous zoos or theme parks like the age-old favourite, Disneyland.

Singapore Airlines general manager New Zealand, Mr Kenny Teo, said the results were not surprising given the continued increase in flights to and from New Zealand.

"Over the past few years we have increased the number of flights to and from New Zealand, providing even more opportunities for families to travel."

The airline has for the past two years flown across the Tasman from Wellington and has boosted seasonal flights from Christchurch a new third daily flight from Auckland in partnership with Air New Zealand.

The survey was done by Perceptive on behalf of Singapore Airlines. The survey engaged over 700 New Zealanders in October last year, and data was weighted to the age, gender and region splits according to NZ Census statistics.