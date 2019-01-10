Welcome to Continuous Disclosure - a market news column, including business news and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

Investment banks line up for Napier Port float

Local investment banks are clambering to get a slice of the Napier Port IPO action amid a lengthy lull in new equity offers. Which firms get the nod may come down to local presence given the port's location in a region that boasts plenty of wealthy investors.

for more.

Advertisement

Bitcoinica creditors eye payback

Creditors of New Zealand-registered Bitcoinica LP are another step closer to payback with a decision on acceptance of their claims expected next month.

However, how much the 204 creditors get back and in what form the distribution will be made is still uncertain.

Click here for more.

Shareholders like the taste of Moa acquisition

Shares in brewer Moa have so far held on to gains made late last year on the back of the company's acquisition of bar and restaurant business Savor, no doubt providing some relief for long-suffering shareholders.

Click here for more.

Click here for previous Continuous Disclosure stories.