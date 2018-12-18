Welcome to Continuous Disclosure - a market news column, including business news and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

Milford CEO steps down

Milford chief executive Troy Swann is stepping down at the end of the year having steered the fund manager through industry-wide regulatory change. He announced his decision in a letter to clients saying he was returning home to Australia to be closer to his family.

Ka-ching - Brendan Lindsay's $6m payday

It's small beer compared with the $660 mln cheque he picked up for plastics maker Sistema, but Brendan Lindsay looks set to make close to $6.0 million from another smart investment.

Dying life insurance industry?

Deep inside last week's financial service industry's report entitled Towards Prosperity was a section on the life insurance industry which seems as far from the prosperous title as you can get.

Has the tide turned for Fletcher?

The deal to sell Formica still has some boxes to tick but it does represent progress for a company looking to reset strategy after a disastrous couple of years.

Living Green shakes tree for pre IPO fund raising

Kiwi natural products company Living Green Group is midway through a funding round as it gears up for overseas expansion and says an initial public offering is still on the cards.

Lobbyists target Government over electricity regulation

Local power company bosses are looking aghast at what the Australian Government is proposing across the Tasman. New Zealand politicians are being lobbied hard to consider very similar moves when they make decisions following the Electricity Price Review.

And the best research headline goes to …

With share market analysts finding new ways to make their hard work stand out, Craigs Investment Partners has picked a winner for its analyst with the best headline on research notes.

Who's in, who's out?

Index tracking funds and other investors which hug the benchmark will have until December 21 to make the changes to their portfolios which could see one share in particular enjoy a pre-Christmas bump, while it's bad news for another stock.

$2.6b Trade Me takeover not as good as it seems

Trade Me's 10,000 shareholders - many of them mum-and-dad investors - could miss out on tens of millions in dividend payments if the $2.6b private equity buyout goes head.

Shake-up looms for Aussie and NZ dairy

Singapore's Wilmar International could gain full control of Goodman Fielder, while Japan's Kirin Holdings is reviewing options including a possible sale of its substantial Australian dairy business.

Fonterra's Beingmate reveals terms of state investment

Chinese infant formula manufacturer Beingmate has revealed more details of a strategic partnership with a state-owned investment firm Great Wall Guorong Investment. The question is what this means for Fonterra.

