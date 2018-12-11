New Zealand fashion designer Andrea Moore has declared herself bankrupt.

Moore's namesake fashion label went into receivership in December last year and has been in liquidation since January.

Records show Moore and her business partner Brian Molloy, also her husband, voluntarily declared themselves bankrupt. Moore was bankrupted in October and Molloy last month.

Liquidator Keith Harris of Insolvency Management said the liquidation would be wrapped up within the next week.

Advertisement

"There's no action we can pursue," Harris told the Herald. "She's got no assets so there's nothing we can do."

According to the liquidator's most recent report, there were $2 million in secured claims and $549,226 owed to unsecured creditors. BNZ, one of the secured creditors, got about $150,000 back and is still owed $437,000 according to the final receiver's report.

Harris said he was not able to claw back money owed to creditors.

"Once the receivers cleaned everything out there was really nothing left. The only assets we managed to get hold of were some computers which had no realisable value," Harris said.

"There's nothing left for anybody."