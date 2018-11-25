Kiwis spent $442 million over the Black Friday weekend, up more than 85 per cent from the $238.2m spent last year.

On the Friday alone, New Zealanders spent $69.7m at non-food retail shops, an increase of 54 per cent on a typical Friday, surpassing the $68m spent on Boxing Day last year.

Black Friday is now on par with Boxing Day in terms of the magnitude of spending, but both are still not as big as Christmas Eve - the biggest shopping day of the year.

Sales on Christmas Eve last year surpassed $82m.

Paymark also added that Boxing Day was likely to surpass Black Friday this year.

Spending on Saturday following Black Friday was up 15.9 per cent on the previous Saturday and up 8.3 per cent on the same day last year.

Taking into account all spending over the Black Friday weekend, including food, liquor and fuel, the total spend came in at around $442m.

A Paymark spokesman said Black Friday was driven by retailers, and had proven to be popular with Kiwis.

"In the lead up to Christmas they have discovered this bandwagon that's taking place overseas, and jumped on it wholeheartedly and it's proving to be very, very popular," the spokesman said.

"For customers, they get to do their Christmas shopping a little bit ahead of time but also access to some really good discounts and opportunities in previous years may not have been there."

The spokesman said Black Friday and Boxing Day complemented each other.

"You will get people who have traditionally waited until Boxing Day and the sales come along and they get very excited and go out and spend up large, and that's seen as the final step in the Christmas spending cycle - I don't think that is going to go away any time soon, certainly the indications are that Boxing Day sales aren't declining, Black Friday sales are in addition to that."

Kiwis were now spending more in general, he said.