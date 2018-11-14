Stock exchange operator NZX hasn't issued any market notices this morning due to computer problems.

"We're currently experiencing some issues with our market information platform," an NZX data services spokesperson says.

If the problem isn't resolved before the market's official open at 10am, it could affect trading, the spokesperson says.

The NZX was down for most of the day on August 28. The exchange said that outage was due to an "operational issue" as a systems test went haywire rather than any technical problem with its trading platform licensed from Nasdaq.