Consents for building new homes were down 24% annually. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The number of new homes consented for building fell 24% in the year to June 2024, Stats NZ said today.

There were 33,627 new homes consented in the year to June, down from 44,529 in the year ended June 2023.

“The number of homes consented in the year ended June 2024 has fallen to levels last seen five years ago,” Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In 2019, there were 34,804 new homes consented.