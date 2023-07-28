Former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni say proposed new anti-slavery laws and disclosure rules will benefit businesses and consumers. Photo / John Weekes

New rules proposed for stamping out slavery will apply to all New Zealand companies earning more than $20 million in revenue.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the rules today alongside former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe.

Under proposed rules, organisations including churches, trusts and incorporated societies with more than $20m annual revenue will have to report and outline actions taken to address exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains.

“We’re taking action to address modern slavery and eliminate exploitation in our supply chains,” said Sepuloni, who is also Workplace Relations and Safety Minister.

The rules, though still to be hammered out precisely, are likely to have wide support among MPs, with the National Party this afternoon reiterating it backed anti-slavery legislation.

Sepuloni said it would probably three years for the new system to become operational, and once implemented, members of the public would be able to view a register outlining how well organisations were performing.

Fyfe is chair of the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group.

He said after leaving Air NZ, he joined Icebreaker, where he and his colleagues looked at implementing new ethical frameworks.

“We knew a lot less about the people in our supply chains than we did about the animals in our farms.”

Fyfe said he toured Bangladesh, China and the United States to inspect suppliers, and saw a range of conditions from the horrific to the exemplary.

He said it was useful for business leaders to understand how ethical behaviour with operations and supply chains could boost a company’s reputation and value.

Asked about online marketplaces customers who wanted to check the background of their products, he said it was still too difficult at times for consumers to verify the origins and ethical processes involved in making and shipping some products.

But he said more rigorous checking by large companies of supply chains and producers would have a flow-on effect, and the increasing use of anti-slavery rules internationally would too.

“I admire businesses who are taking the lead in addressing modern slavery and not waiting for legislative change,” Fyfe said.

“But we must create a level playing field and ensure that as business leaders, our quest for cost competitiveness does not come at the cost of enabling modern slavery practices within our operations and supply chains.”

Fyfe said the changes were a positive step forward for Kiwi business and New Zealand’s international trading reputation.

“More and more we are seeing consumers demanding transparency on the products they buy.”

As the Herald reported in June, a perceived lack on action on modern slavery had frustrated campaigners including migrant worker advocates.

Big Four accounting firm EY a year ago called for New Zealand to examine accountability legislation requiring transparency in supply chains or operations.

At the same time dozens of other companies called for similar action.

The Migrant Workers Association has raised concerns about rogue employers using the accredited employer work visa were keeping people in slave-like conditions.

The legislation still has to be drafted, which is expected to take six months, until after the next election.

But National has voiced support for developing modern slavery legislation.

National Party workplace relations and safety spokesman Paul Goldsmith last month said anti-slavery rules would give consumers the confidence to know they weren’t supporting slave labour.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina today welcomed the proposed new disclosure legislation.

“A public register requiring organisations earning over $20 million in revenue to report their actions in addressing exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains is definitely a good first step towards fostering a culture of transparency and responsibility.

“We are hopeful this will also empower Kiwis to make more ethical choices,” she added.