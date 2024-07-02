Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Netsafe welcomes ‘funding changes reversal’

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
There was "a perceived attempt by the DIA to prioritise its own interests over Netsafe’s essential services" - Netsafe CEO Brent Carey. Photo / Michael Craig

There was "a perceived attempt by the DIA to prioritise its own interests over Netsafe’s essential services" - Netsafe CEO Brent Carey. Photo / Michael Craig

In a tight year that has seen many tech-related agencies face knockbacks, Netsafe is celebrating a win. The independent, non-Governmental agency has rebuffed an effort - framed by some as a Department of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business