Netsafe welcomes ‘funding changes reversal’

The changes would have been unnecessarily disruptive, damaged long-held relationships and affected Netsafe’s ability to deliver online safety essential programmes and initiatives in the justice and education sectors, Carey said.

“Concerns had arisen since July 2023 regarding the handling of Netsafe’s government contracts and a perceived attempt by the DIA to prioritise its own interests over Netsafe’s essential services,” he added.

Those concerns were voiced by Netsafe allies including retired District Court Judge and cyberspecialist David Harvey. Netsafe is an independent non-profit, if largely Crown-funded as the approved agency for the Harmful Digital Communications Act (HDCA) and a lead for cybersafety education in schools. Putting the agency “under the eye of the DIA” could raise freedom of expression and independence concerns.

“One of the major principles behind the HDCA was to keep its administration separate and distinct from the state,” Harvey said. He saw it as a concern that the DIA was, in his view, trying to expand the scope of its interests and operations and put Netsafe under its thumb.

And in terms of practical funding concerns, it made more sense for Netsafe to have a contract with Justice, which is responsible for the HDCA, Harvey said.

“As an independent charitable organisation, Netsafe plays a critical role in the online safety ecosystem. We ensure the public can seek out independent support without necessarily having to talk to the Government or NZ Police,” Carey said.

“We are the front door for the public for online harms and scams. We operate a ‘no wrong door’ that ensures any reports if not handled by us or better handled elsewhere are directed to the right organisation.”

DIA responds

The Herald put Carey’s comments to Internal Affairs. A spokesperson replied: “Consolidating Netsafe’s funding arrangements within the Department of Internal Affairs aimed to simplify contracting arrangements with Netsafe across government. The decision to consolidate and shift Netsafe funding arrangements to DIA was made by cabinet. All funding and contract management was done independently from our own digital safety functions, and all funding for Netsafe contracts remained ringfenced for their work.

“DIA’s goal, regarding digital safety, is for the reduction of online harm and a safer online environment for all New Zealanders, regardless of how it’s achieved.”

Access to new funding

Netsafe had total revenue of $5.7 million in FY2023 (and total expenses of $4.9m), according to its latest Charities Register filing. Major funding came from its contracts with the Ministry of Justice (for its work as the lead agency for the Harmful Digital Communications Act) and the Ministry of Education (for its work with schools) but the non-profit also taps corporate and philanthropic sources.

This year’s Budget opened the door to additional resourcing, with $22.5m earmarked for new digital services funding for schools in 2024/25, followed by similar amounts each year through to 2028, spread across Netsafe (for cybersafety training), Network for Learning (N4L, the Crown agency that helps schools with broadband and networks, which will get equipment replacement funds), Microsoft (for software licensing) and Google (ditto). Carey said it had yet to be resolved how the funding would be spread across the various parties.

Internal Affairs, meanwhile is losing 22 roles from its digital safety and anti-money laundering teams (as part of its 7.5 per cent cut that saw a total of 76 jobs eliminated). The department also runs the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering System, installed at NZ’s major internet service providers. The Public Service Association called the cuts “reckless” and said they would expose more New Zealanders to offensive or extremist material, and make people more likely to be scammed.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said the DIA had assured her it would be able to meet “the same service delivery” as currently expected after the job cuts. Many of the roles were already vacant through attrition.

Meanwhile, Cert NZ director Rob Pope has departed in the New Year (to WorkSafe) after his organisation - which provides “triage” support for individuals or small businesses hit by a cyberattack - was moved under the GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Carey said, “Any loss of roles dedicated to fighting internet-related crime will be felt by the whole internet safety ecosystem. We await to see what the Government’s plans may be for any movement of people and functions closer towards the Justice sector over the coming year”.

Mismatch

Harvey also welcomed the reversal.

“It was a mystery why the arrangements were changed and the DIA should be put in charge of future funding,” he told the Herald earlier this week.

“It seemed a mismatch, especially given the DIA’s involvement with the Safer Online Services and Media Platforms proposals and with the censorship regime under the Classifications regime. It seemed that there was a move to centralise the various elements of control of content in the digital space.

“The return to the original funding model is far more in line with Netsafe’s dual missions as educators and as the approved agency [for the HDCA].”

A ‘redoubling’ after DIA ‘pull-back’

Last month, a DIA plan - first put forward last year in its “Safer Online Services and Media Platforms” discussion paper - proposed creating a new online content regulator, at arm’s length from the Government. Last month, that plan was scrapped.

“With the DIA’s online safety operations pulling back with the loss of digital safety roles and termination of its Safer Online Services and Media Platforms experiment, Netsafe can now redouble its efforts in delivering vital online safety services for what is already illegal under the Harmful Digital Communications Act,” Carey said.

“Our focus remains minimising harm on social media platforms, addressing mental health challenges in the digital age and running New Zealand’s busiest free public online harms and scam helpline.”

Netsafe says it handles more than 28,000 reports on average per year, with resolution within 15 days.

Carey says that compares to the DIA’s digital safety group at 10,382 matters (excluding spam), Cert NZ NZ’s 8,160, and the Banking Ombudsman’s 4732. This demonstrates continued value for money for government when outsourcing work to the charity and private sectors for helpline, harm prevention and consumer protection, he says.

