Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Netflix builds a Squid Game universe as it awaits a second season

New York Times
By Nicole Sperling
7 mins to read
Competitors navigating Memory Steps this week at a preview of Squid Game: The Trials, Netflix’s new attraction in Los Angeles. Photo / Jenna Schoenefeld, The New York Times

Competitors navigating Memory Steps this week at a preview of Squid Game: The Trials, Netflix’s new attraction in Los Angeles. Photo / Jenna Schoenefeld, The New York Times

A reality show and a live experience are two ways of keeping the dystopian series in the public eye. Is the original’s bleak message being diluted?

On the same soundstage where Bob Barker lorded over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business