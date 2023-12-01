Voyager 2023 media awards
The strange $89m saga of a Netflix series you’ll never see

New York Times
By John Carreyrou

After suitors flocked to a sci-fi project by Carl Rinsch, director of a single movie, the winner handed over money and control. They’re still fighting.

Near the height of the streaming boom in the fall

