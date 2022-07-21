Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Napier Port opens its 'game-changer' - 6 Wharf

4 minutes to read
Napier Port's 6 Wharf - right of centre. Picture / Supplied

Napier Port's 6 Wharf - right of centre. Picture / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Napier Port officially opens its new state-of-the-art wharf today - six months ahead of time and at the low end of budget.

The NZX-listed port is putting on a fireworks display to celebrate the opening

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.