Nadia Lim helps us bypass the expenses of well-packaged health foods.

My Food Bag co-founder and former chief executive Cecilia Robinson has rejoined the board of the meal kit delivery company, following the resignation of director Chris Marshall.

Robinson was reappointed as a director of the board at the company's annual general meeting this morning in Auckland.

Robinson, who co-founded the Auckland-based firm with her husband James Robinson, Theresa Gattung and celebrity chef Nadia Lim in 2012, was the chief executive of the company until 2018 ahead of the firm's public listing.

She is a significant shareholder in My Food Bag, which sends out 1.5 million food kits annually.

Chairman Tony Carter said Robinson would bring "significant knowledge" and "an innovative drive" to the board on her return.

Speaking to shareholders, Robinson said she believed My Food Bag still had "amazing opportunity in this market".

"I'm back to serve the investors. While I am CEO of Tend Health on a day-to-day-basis and also a director inside Pie Funds, I believe that I can bring institutional knowledge to this business and help lead My Food Bag alongside the directors and leadership team into the next generation," Robinson said.

"I feel strongly that we've got a really exciting opportunity to be able to really make a dent into the wider supermarket game inside New Zealand."

My Food Bag listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in March 2021 and the company's share price has been unfavourable ever since.

Company shares have fallen by 7 cents, or 7.5 per cent, to 73c per share - an all-time low since listing at $1.76 per share, which was below the initial public offer price of $1.85.

During the meeting, Carter acknowledged My Food Bag's share price had been "deeply disappointing", but he said this had also been the case for other meal kit companies listed on other sharemarkets around the world, including Marley Spoon listed on the ASX, which share price had plunged by 80 per cent in recent times.

In a trading update earlier this month, My Food Bag said it had a more sluggish start to trading than expected the new financial year, with deliveries down 3.8 per cent compared with the end of July last year.

It said Omicron could be to blame for supply and delivery hiccups.

But it said active customer numbers recovered from the start of the year to reach 73,145 - slightly ahead of 72,105 a year earlier.

MORE TO COME