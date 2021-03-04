My Food Bag shares list on the NZX at a discount

My Food Bag founder and shareholder Nadia Lim. Photo / Supplied

Meal kit company My Food Bag listed on the sharemarket this morning at a discount to its initial public offer price - the shares opening trading at $1.76, down 5 per cent.

The company had sold 184.9m shares at $1.85 in an IPO that was oversubscribed meaning some investors had their allocations scaled back.

My Food Bag had been pondering a sharemarket float for around three years, but began working in earnest toward listing in mid-2020.

Chief executive Kevin Bowler said it had always been a dream among founders Cecilia and James Robinson and Theresa Gattung for the firm to become a public company that New Zealanders could invest in.

"I think this is a great point in our history," Bowler told the Herald on Wednesday.

Last year the company made a profit of $8.2m and had revenue of $153.3m.

It forecasts revenue rising to $189.5m in 2021 and dipping slightly to $186.4m in 2022. The company expects net profit in 2021 of $800,000 to be adjusted on a pro forma basis to $15.6m and rising to $20.1m in 2022.

Most of the $342m IPO proceeds went to existing shareholders selling down their holdings, including private equity firm Waterman capital and the co-founders.

About $55m raised will be used to repay bank debt and fund the IPO costs.

Each of the existing shareholders have entered into escrow arrangements where they have agreed not to sell down their remaining shares until the date My Food Bag announces its result for the March 2022 financial year.

The investment document showed that My Food Bag has been able to pay a regular dividend to its shareholders since 2018. It paid out $3.4m in that year, $3.6m in 2019 and $8.4m in 2020.

The company will pay out $13.3m to those existing shareholders in the year to March 31, 2021.

The majority of shares have been bought by New Zealand investors, with solid support from selected offshore institutional investors as well.

This morning My Food Bag chairman Tony Carter welcomed all new shareholders to the My Food Bag family.

"We are particularly delighted to welcome so many of our customers as shareholders following their participation in the Foodies Offer," he said.

"Today marks the culmination of eight years' work. We've grown from a Kiwi start-up beginning life on the kitchen bench to becoming a New Zealand food powerhouse, inspiring thousands of Kiwi families to eat better each night of the week.

"On behalf of the My Food Bag Board, I want to thank our team for their dedication through this demanding process and we look forward to the future," Carter said.

My Food Bag employs 200 staff and has packing facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.