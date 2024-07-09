Someone who opted for the average special six-month interest rate in May would’ve got a rate of 7.26%, whereas someone who went for the average special two-year rate would’ve secured a lower rate of 6.75%.

Some economists reckon inflation will have fallen enough for the RBNZ to justify cutting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by November. Others see the RBNZ making its first move in February.

The RBNZ, however, only has its first OCR cut pencilled in for around September next year, according to its latest forecasts published in late May.

In May, the portion of new lending fixed for a year fell to 37% for owner-occupiers and 40% for investors.

Portion of mortgage lending fixed at selected terms. Photo / RBNZ

The share of new lending fixed for 18 months rose to 17% for owner-occupiers and 12% for investors.

Meanwhile, the share of lending fixed for two years was steady at just under 9% for owner-occupiers and fell to 6% for investors.

With inflation proving to be very sticky in New Zealand, the OCR has remained elevated for longer than broadly expected.

A large number of borrowers have accordingly been caught short over the past year or so, betting on the OCR falling sooner than it has by fixing their mortgages at short durations.

While mortgage rates have come off their peaks, tough talk in the RBNZ’s hawkish May Monetary Policy Statement has kept them propped up.

CoreLogic NZ head of research Nick Goodall believed the RBNZ would ease the OCR sooner than it said it would, given the impact weakness in the economy is having on inflation.

He believed it would be wary of not giving the market a reason to get ahead of itself by signalling a turn-around too soon. But much like other economists and market participants, Goodall couldn’t see the RBNZ waiting until mid to late next year before cutting the OCR.

The RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep the OCR at 5.5 per cent when it reviews it today.

The update will be released at 2pm. The next, more fulsome, Monetary Policy Statement will be released on August 14.

Jenee Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary Press Gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.