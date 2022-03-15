Voyager 2021 media awards
Morrison & Co leads A$3b bid for Aussie telco infrastructure firm Unity Group

Paul Newfield, who joined Morrison & Co in 2008, has was named as the investment manager's new chief executive from the start of 2022. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Morrison & Co has made a A$3.1 billion bid on behalf of un-named funds for Uniti Group, an ASX-listed telecommunications infrastructure and services firm.

Uniti was placed in a trading halt at 1pm local time,

