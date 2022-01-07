Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mike Munro: Govt will need to keep moving at pace to keep up with virus

5 minutes to read
Cabinet has had to meet more frequently to make urgent Covid-19 decisions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cabinet has had to meet more frequently to make urgent Covid-19 decisions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Mike Munro

OPINION:

There was a time before the deadly virus arrived when the arcane business of government always followed timeworn patterns.

For instance, Cabinet met at 11am on Mondays, aside from the few occasions each year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.