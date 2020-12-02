Mighty Ape acquired by Kogan.com

Online retailer Mighty Ape posted a profit of $37.8 million last year. Photo / Screenshot

New Zealand's first e-commerce only retailer Mighty Ape has been sold to Australian retail and insurance company Kogan for A$122.4 million ($128.3m).

Kogan.com has acquired 100 per cent of the business, however, Mighty Ape founder Simon Barton will stay on as chief executive of the organisation.

Mighty Ape has more than 895,000 subscribers and in the 12 months to September generated more than A$120m in revenue and gross profit of A$37.8m. For the current financial year ending March 31, the online retailer is expected to post a profit of $45.7m.

Under the takeover deal, Kogan will purchase the company for A$122.4m over four payment tranches as part of its plans to accelerate its growth across Australia and New Zealand.

Kogan.com chief operating officer and chief financial officer, David Shafer, said Kogan was "a natural home" for Mighty Ape, sharing similar histories and shared values.

"Mighty Ape will give us significant scale in New Zealand and further strength across a variety of operational dimensions. We will be drawing on Mighty Ape's deep experience in gaming, toys and other entertainment product categories and the New Zealand market, and combining this experience with Kogan.com's sourcing, technology, systems, infrastructure and marketplace capabilities, to further enhance the group's already market-leading offering across the Tasman," Shafer said in a statement.

Simon Barton, founder and chief executive of Mighty Ape, said the company was happy to be joining forces with Kogan.com Group for the next stage of its growth.

"Combing with Kogan.com will assist Mighty Ape to expand our product range and improve our customer experience. I am excited about working with David and Ruslan and the broader Kogan.com team - who have built an incredible business - while also aligning and creating more growth opportunities for the incredible team that helped build Mighty Ape."

