Mexico hits back as Trump’s tariff threat shakes markets

By Christine Murray, Michael Stott, Gregory Meyer
Financial Times·
3 mins to read
"One tariff will come in response to another, and so on until we put shared companies at risk," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote in a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo / Meghan Dhaliwal, The New York Times

"One tariff will come in response to another, and so on until we put shared companies at risk," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote in a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo / Meghan Dhaliwal, The New York Times

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted at retaliation over US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on her nation’s exports on Tuesday as the peso slid against the dollar.

Trump vowed on Monday night to impose tariffs of 25% on all imports from Mexico and Canada on his first

