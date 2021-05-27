Methanex agrees to idle another plant to free gas for electricity supply

Methanex methanol plant, Waitara, New Zealand. The company will idle a plant over winter to free up gas for electricity supply. Photo / Ross Setford

Methanex will idle another of its methanol plants in Taranaki as part of a deal with Genesis to free up gas supply to ease strain on the country's electricity market.

Wholesale electricity prices have surged in recent months, as hydro lake levels fall to unusually low levels at the same time as gas supplies are affected by issues at New Zealand's largest gas field.

This morning Genesis, owner of the Huntly Power Station, the largest thermal station in the country, announced a deal to buy 3.4 to 4.4 petajoule of gas over the winter.

As a result Methanex said it will temporarily idle one of its Motunui facilities. In April the company announced it was shutting its Waitara Valley plant, resulting in 75 job losses.

"The agreement comes at a time when the electricity market remains under some stress due to low hydro levels and tight gas supply and has relied on Huntly Power Station to fill the void left by renewable sources," Genesis, which is 51 per cent owned by the Government, said in a statement.

The deal "provides the energy equivalent of having up to 84 per cent of the storage capacity of Lake Taupo".

Gas burned at Huntly would also displace coal which is currently being burned, reducing emissions, the company said.

The deal will be a relief to the electricity market, but may raise questions about New Zealand's gas market. Methanex, by far the largest gas user in New Zealand, effectively underwrites the entire market and has contracts in place to sell the fuel it manufactures globally.

"Genesis acknowledges and is appreciative of the flexibility Methanex has shown in respect of their own business to make this gas available. It is another example of co-operation between the electricity, gas and manufacturing sectors to support New Zealand's security of supply at a time of stress for both the gas and electricity markets."

Methanex New Zealand managing director Dean Richardson said the company "plays an important role by underpinning the long-term development of New Zealand's upstream gas sector" but was pleased to reach a deal with Genesis to improve energy security.

"Global demand for methanol is strong as economies around the world are rebuilding and natural gas-based methanol is increasingly regarded as a key part of a low emissions world and as a clean-burning fuel. Methanex will use its global leadership supply position to mitigate the loss of this production and ensure security of supply to its customer base."