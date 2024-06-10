Mercury chief executive Vince Hawksworth. Photo / NZME

Mercury’s chief executive Vince Hawksworth is to retire, effective from August 31.

He will be replaced by Stew Hamilton, the energy company’s current executive general manager generation, the company said.

Hawksworth has served as CEO since March 2020.

The company said Hawksworth had overseen a period of significant growth at Mercury, leading the company through the construction of the Turitea Wind Farm and two major acquisitions, adding the New Zealand assets of Tilt Renewables and the Trustpower retail business to Mercury’s portfolio.





“With the successful integration of both acquisitions now completed, Mercury is well positioned to lead the electrification of Aotearoa New Zealand,” the company said.

Hamilton has been responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of Mercury’s hydro, geothermal and wind assets.

Before joining Mercury, Hamilton was chief executive and general manager at New Zealand Aluminium Smelters.

Mercury chairman Scott St John said Hawksworth had navigated Mercury through Covid-19 and had achieved significant growth.

The board has run a comprehensive search process considering both internal and external candidates.

Hamilton’s appointment was the result of focused succession planning overseen by the board, St John said.

- Staff Reporter



