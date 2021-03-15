Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mercury buys New Zealand assets in $3 billion takeover of Tilt Renewables

4 minutes to read

Tilt Renewables was demerged from Trustpower in 2016. A proposed takeover sees it valued at almost $3 billion. Photo / Supplied

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Mercury Energy has teamed up with a Queensland pension fund for a $3 billion takeover of Australasian wind farm developer Tilt Renewables, which has seen its value almost double in just over three months.

Tilt

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.