Megaupload coders on new website - and why they haven't spoken to Dotcom in 7 years

14 minutes to read
David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

"You don't abandon your own child to raise someone else's child," says super-coder Mathias Ortmann, of Megaupload fame.

He's talking about Mega, the successor to the infamous Megaupload website brought down by the FBI in

