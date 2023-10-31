Voyager 2023 media awards
Medicinal cannabis producers face hurdles getting products approved for sale without a prescription

Jenée Tibshraeny
Cannasouth has posted multimillion-dollar losses since listing in 2019, and an American cannabis industry expert explains how NZ can learn from the US' mistakes. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi medicinal cannabis producers are welcoming Medsafe’s decision to allow people to buy low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) without a prescription issued by a doctor.

However, they expect it will take significant investment over a few years

