Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Who’s got the rub of the green? The medicinal cannabis power list

Chris Keall
By
19 mins to read
Cannasouth has posted multi-million dollar losses since listing in 2019, and an American cannabis industry expert explains how NZ can learn from the US' mistakes. Video / NZ Herald

It’s been a shade over three years since medicinal cannabis was legalised by the Government, which has sometimes hyped the young industry.

“We’re proud to support the medicinal cannabis industry as it sets out to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business