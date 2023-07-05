It’s been a shade over three years since medicinal cannabis was legalised by the Government, which has sometimes hyped the young industry.

“We’re proud to support the medicinal cannabis industry as it sets out to follow in the footsteps of our wine industry which, from first planting on a commercial scale in the 1970s, has now reached over $2 billion in export value,” said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor in April last year, as he stood on Puro’s organic farm near Blenheim, against a background of some 51,000 cannabis plants.

“Now is the perfect time to grow this high-value industry, as international demand for medicinal cannabis takes off,” O’Connor said.

Amid a plantation of 51,000 cannabis plants near Blenheim in April 2022 are (from left): Helius Therapeutics CEO Carmen Doran, Puro MD Tim Aldridge, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Medical Cannabis Council chairman Steve Wilson.

“This project will bring significant scale to this new industry, providing domestically-sourced medicinal cannabis for Kiwi patients in pain and exciting export opportunities in a global growth market, providing further diversification of land use and export opportunities.”

But how is one of New Zealand’s youngest industries really getting on?

The Herald’s power list of the most influential players - the dope dozen, if you will - reveals those starting to realise its potential, but also some handbrakes.

1. THE PERSUADER: Dr Ayesha Verrall - Health Minister

The industry stands at a pivotal point. A set of proposed changes to the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme that governs how product is grown, processed and sold has - after being in the works since 2020 - finally gone to Cabinet for consideration, on an open timetable. Many of the changes are technical, around the likes of labelling and containers. Then there is what one CEO calls “the biggie, and it’s time-critical” - New Zealand firms currently have to meet tough local standards before they can export, even if the target market has more liberal rules. With many cannabis start-ups only just bringing their first product to market, insiders say the outcome could literally be make-or-break for some in the sector. Health Minister Ayesha Verrall will be the key player as the proposed changes get an airing around the Cabinet table. Can she convince risk-averse Prime Minister Chris Hipkins that the changes are worth making before the election and that they can be sold as helping to boost a high-value new industry, rather than yet another issue to kick down the road until after the election, lest it scare the horses? Verrall’s success, or failure, will have a bigger impact on the industry in the years ahead than any other factor.

2. INVESTOR, ADVOCATE: Guy Haddleton

Just as only Richard Nixon could go to China, only Guy Haddleton can walk into a posh North Shore tennis club and convince card-carrying conservatives to embrace medicinal cannabis. Haddleton is a big player in the industry day-to-day. The entrepreneur - who made an estimated $800 million selling two finance software start-ups, and through becoming an early investor in Xero - in 2018 founded Helius Therapeutics, one of a handful of companies that features multiple times on the Ministry of Health’s short list of medicinal cannabis products that meet its minimum standard. Haddleton, who owns 84 per cent of Helius, told the Herald the firm would likely require $100m in capital. He uses every opportunity to push for making medicinal cannabis more accessible, with a passion born in part from personal experience of his late wife and late stepson’s use of medicinal cannabis during their respective battles with cancer (see below). He’s often speaking to an audience that more traditional advocates will never reach - and that could tip the scales, helping to push through reforms, even if there’s a change of Government.

3. THE ENFORCER: Chris James - Group Manager Medsafe, Medicinal Cannabis Agency

Chris James heads two Ministry of Health agencies: Medsafe and the Medicinal Cannabis Agency, which administers the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme. That means deciding which products are safe to prescribe - and medicinal cannabis can only be sold by prescription - checking that growers, processors, and producers are playing by the industry’s many rules, which include the requirement to meet strict standards for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification before they can export dried flower or cannabis oil to any market. James is also the gatekeeper. He told the Herald that a number of cultivation applications had been refused. He wouldn’t say how many. “Applications have been declined because the application has not provided sufficient information that the necessary facilities, such as security, and systems, such as procedures, are in place to prevent diversion or misuse of cannabis material,” he said. One medicinal cannabis company CEO told the Herald that although the regulations he enforces are seen as too tight, James is well-regarded, and seen as a fair sheriff. “But he’s hopelessly short-staffed.”

4. THE PROPONENT: Chlöe Swarbrick - Green MP

Then Health Minister David Clark credited Chlöe Swarbrick as one of the prime movers behind the Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Bill when it passed in 2019 - establishing the foundation for the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme that came into effect in April the following year. The Green Party drug law reform spokeswoman has been pushing ever since for tweaks to the law to make it more workable. Through various means, including campaigning through the media and a barrage of Parliamentary questions, the Green MP has played a key role in getting various incremental tweaks in front of Cabinet, even if their fate still hangs in the balance. Swarbrick told the Herald: “Cost remains the biggest issue with regard to access, but we also know there’s a general GP hesitancy to engage with a substance that’s cast in such a long shadow of stigma from the war on drugs. Education can go a long way here, but while Pharmac continues to refuse to acknowledge medicinal cannabis as on par with opiates and their cocktail of side effects for things like pain management, we are tinkering with a system that hasn’t got the fundamentals right.” In the meantime, Swarbrick has been able to push through incremental changes, such as a tweak to the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme that allowed licensed growers to access seeds from the unlicenced market.

5. THE UNCONVINCED: Dr Bryan Betty - Chairman, GPNZ

The Ministry of Health can’t provide any data on the number of people who get cannabis on prescription (see below) but Helius’ Haddleton puts it at around 25,000 - or a single-digit percentage of those who use the drug for pain relief. Industry players see a mix of factors in the apparently low number of scripts being issued by doctors. Medicinal cannabis was simply not on the radar when most GPs did their training; the prohibition on almost any promotion whatsoever means many patients are simply unaware of most medicinal cannabis products, so don’t request them. It doesn’t help that the recreational cannabis referendum was narrowly lost (Prime Minister at the time Jacinda Ardern refused to endorse either option), undermining GPs’ social licence to prescribe. And doctors are aware that no medical cannabis treatments are subsidised by Pharmac - which leaves the patient with a tab somewhere between $110 and $350 per month - unlike various alternatives for conditions like chronic pain. Former Porirua GP Dr Bryan Betty was recently made chairman of General Practice NZ, putting him in a key position to influence our primary healthcare providers and politicians. Don’t expect any big, sudden shifts in his members’ thinking. We already know from Betty’s previous role, as medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, that he leans far more towards wary than a medicinal cannabis cheerleader. Last year, as Auckland grandmother Pearl Schomburg became the first New Zealander to use dried cannabis flower on prescription after a 10-year struggle with chronic pain and autoimmune diseases, Betty told the Herald: “A lot of GPs take the position that if the patient feels medicinal cannabis could benefit them then they would support that but it’s with the provision that there isn’t huge evidence for a lot of these conditions that medicinal cannabis has claimed to help.” He said his mind was not closed. He would monitor international trials. But it would take some time before robust evidence was gathered.

6. THE ENABLER (OR SO FAR, DISABLER): Sarah Fitt - Pharmac chief executive

Pharmac does not currently subsidise any medicinal cannabis products. The agency can pay for an individual person’s prescription under “exceptional clinical circumstances”. As of May 29 this year, “we have funded medicinal cannabis products for nine people,” a spokeswoman said. An explainer on Pharmac’s site says: “These approvals were for individual patients whose clinical circumstances were life-threatening and/or extremely severe and other treatment options exhausted.” It gives examples of conditions that have been declined for medical cannabis funding, including chronic pain, post-operative pain and rheumatoid arthritis. The Herald was pointed to a summary of a March 2021 meeting of Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee, “as part of an overarching horizon scan sought by Pharmac”. The committee ”found that clinical evidence about the use of medicinal cannabis spanned a wide range of conditions. However, the evidence was generally of poor quality, did not capture long-term risks, and did not demonstrate a meaningful benefit when treating most symptoms or conditions”, the summary of the meeting said. A medicinal cannabis company CEO told the Herald he did not have any ill-will towards Pharmac. They said it was always going to take time for the agency to capture enough clinical data (a realistic mindset, given an application for Pharmac funding for Sativex, a cannabidiol nasal spray made by Britain’s GW Pharmaceuticals, has been sitting with the agency since 2015). The CEO’s immediate focus was on the Ministry of Health’s restrictive export regulations under the current Medical Cannabis Scheme. If these were liberalised, exports would grow, generating economies of scale and allowing products to be sold more cheaply here. Their immediate aim was to be able to sell medicinal cannabis more cheaply than it could be acquired on the black market. Currently, the black market is around three times cheaper.

7. THE GROWERS: Tim Aldridge, Sank MacFarlane, Tom Forrest

When Damien O’Connor had his photo-op in front of those 51,000 plants, it was at Puro’s Kēkerengū organic site in Marlborough. The firm also operates an indoor and R&D centre at another Marlborough site, in the Waihopai Valley. Puro - co-founded by Tim Aldridge (MD), Sank MacFarlane (CEO) and Tom Forrest (director of cultivation) - is the largest cannabis grower in Australasia (or, at least, the largest street-legal grower).

Again, their stories run counter to weed stereotypes. Puro’s main plantation sits on land that’s been in MacFarlane’s family for 130 years, for sheep and beef farming (which continues to be the farm’s main activity). He attended Christ’s College and, before moving into cannabis, he was head of corporate and institutional foreign exchange for Westpac. Forrest was awarded a Winston Churchill Trust fellowship for his efforts to raise the standard of medical cultivaton standards in Australian licensed facilities. Aldridge established HireKing in the South Island.

Puro has what has been described as a “multimillion-dollar” partnership to supply Helius Therapeutics. MacFarlane declined to put a figure on the partnership. The CEO said this year’s harvest will again involve around 51,000 plants. But he said Puro could “comfortably grow five times that” if regulations change in the right direction.

8. THE SHAREMARKET HIGH: Mark Lucas - Cannsouth CEO

Mark Lucas is chief executive of Cannasouth which, with its $87m market capitalisation, is easily the largest of three medical cannabis firms listed on the NZX (the others are Rua Bioscience, which has a $24m valuation, and the $6m Greenfern). Last year was essentially another pre-commercial year for the “biopharmaceutical” firm, founded in 2018, as it reported a net loss of $8.2m on just $141,000 in revenue. But now things are starting to happen. Last July, Cannasouth signed a three-year deal to supply Germany’s Weedco Pharma with dried cannabis flower, which it says could be worth up to $15m over years two and three. Earlier this month, it dispatched its first order to Australia. And in May, Cannasouth wrapped up a 50-50 merger with privately-held Equalis. Lucas told the Herald that the merger with Equalis - a grower, with greenhouses in the Bay of Plenty - made Cannasouth a fully-integrated, full-service medical cannabis company. While Cannasouth shares have staged a modest recovery on recent developments, they were recently trading at 28c - well off their all-time high of $1.04, hit in September 2020 in the run-up to the (narrowly-lost) cannabis referendum. In overseas markets, firms founded in medical cannabis have been able to expand their markets after the passing of measures allowing recreational use.

9. BREAKING THE GRASS CEILING: Carmen Doran - Helius CEO

Carmen Doran - a former global pharmaceutical operations manager for Swiss giant Novartis - heads one of our most substantial medicinal cannabis firms. Since Helius became the first to gain GMP certification in 2021, “more than 50,000 packs have gone to patients from the Helius facility,” says Cameron Brewer, who numbers the firm among his PR clients (Brewer is also National’s candidate for the Auckland seat of Upper Harbour). And with a deep-pocketed investor behind it, Doran knows it can push through the current regulatory challenges. But as things stand, she’s fighting with one hand tied behind her back. The Helius CEO is one of the most articulate advocates for reform. But much as she would probably like to stand on street corners and shout that her firm’s locally-made product is half the price of the imported competition (according to a group spreadsheet assembled by patients on Reddit), talking to the Herald this week, the CEO was apologetic that the current regulatory regime does not even permit her to answer the simple question: “What does it cost to buy your products?” She says while every GP in New Zealand is now able to prescribe medicinal cannabis, for any condition, Helius is currently so restricted in what it can say to doctors, or the public, that “we’re almost relying on patients telling other patients”.

10. THE EAST COAST EXPORTERS: Manu Caddie, Panapa Ehau - Rua Bioscience co-founders

Ruatōria-based Rua Bioscience was founded in 2017 after Manu Caddie returned to the East Coast from Wellington - soon followed by Panapa Ehau. It bills itself as “one of few Māori-born biotech businesses in Aotearoa” and “the only New Zealand-based medicinal cannabis company with an explicit focus on delivering social impact”. At the pointier end of things, Rua also listed on the NZX in 2020. Its shares were recently trading at 15c, for a market cap of $23m. While that’s up 54 per cent for the year, like its peers, Rua is hard to value at such an early stage in the young company’s life (last year, it lost $7.5m on operations it described as “pre-revenue”; income from contracts with customers was $24,000). This year, things have been starting to happen, with a five-year supply agreement signed with central and eastern European cannabis wholesaler Motagan (on undisclosed terms) to be its “preferred Australasian supplier”, and a partnership with European firm Nimbus Health to sell to patients in Germany. And this month, Rua received its first licenses to trade in Australia. Caddie - a former chairman of the New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council - left Rua late last year but remains a high-profile advocate for the sector.

11. THE SUGAR DADDY: Damien O’Connor - Agriculture Minister

He doesn’t have the power to change the Ministry of Health regulations that currently smother the medicinal cannabis industry, but O’Connor has been a cheerleader for the industry and a sometimes sugar daddy. In April last year, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced a $13m grant for our largest cannabis grower, Marlborough-based Puro, as part of a five-year, $32m plan to expand its operation and create around 200 jobs (the balance of the money comes from private investors). Growers tell the Herald that under O’Connor, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been co-operative and supportive.

12. THE TEACHER: Dr Ali Seyfoddin - AUT Associate Professor

In July 2020, with the industry riding high in the run-up to the (ultimately unsuccessful) referendum on the legalisation of cannabis, AUT launched New Zealand’s first postgraduate paper on medicinal cannabis. Course leader Dr Ali Seyfoddin said he would have been happy with 20 students - but 90 enrolled. The course, which spans topics from botanical cultivation to the extraction of cannabinoids to pharmacology, still turns out graduates taken on by Helius and others in what the course leader says are high-skilled, high-paying jobs. But Seyfoddin has also become frustrated with what he sees as drawbacks to the current regulatory regime, which he says has contributed to his current course having just seven students. “There is just no common sense in some of the limits, like the microbial limits,” the academic told the Herald this week. “We are trying to reinvent the wheel here. New Zealand is blind to the advancements in other countries. This could have been a good industry in terms of the economics, jobs and health promotion, but government agencies have killed the opportunity.”

‘Frankly, we had no idea what we were getting into’

Whatever image pops into your head when you think of medical marijuana, it probably doesn’t look like Guy Haddleton - the $800m Rich Lister recently made an NZ Hi-Tech Awards “Flying Kiwi”, along with his wife Sue (who passed away from cancer last year) for the couple’s lifetime achievements.

The Herald asked Haddleton how he had moved from the world of selling enterprise resource planning software to the edgier landscape of medicinal cannabis.

“Several of my investor friends and I invested in Helius in 2018, believing that everybody has a natural right to a pain-free existence independent from opioids. Many of us had had experience with the hideous destructive nature of cancer and the addictive nature of opioids,” Haddleton said.

“Frankly, we had no idea what we were getting into but were driven to make a difference to the pain and suffering by many. We did not understand the ultimate capital investment required for Helius - our estimate is now $100 million - and the regulatory challenges we would face.”

Haddleton said at the time Helius was founded, he supported medicinal cannabis only. “We were opposed to anything recreational.”

“Fast forward to today and sadly I have witnessed firsthand the destructive nature of cancer.

“My stepson - Sue’s son, age 35 - has just passed, having battled bowel cancer since 2019.

“I observed first-hand how Helius THC [tetrahydrocannabinol, a constituent of cannabis] enabled him to sleep better in the mid to late stages of his journey. Likewise, with my wife Sue, Helius THC provided many nights of good sleep before she died last year.”

He said he is now “a massive supporter of medicinal cannabis education and making medicinal cannabis accessible to the market. There is a case for making CBD [cannabidiol, another constituent of cannabis] available over-the-counter.”

In Australia, and a number of other countries, low-dose medicinal cannabis is available at pharmacies without a prescription.

An NZ Drug Foundation Study - based on 2020 data released by the Ministry of Health under an Official Information Act (OIA) request - estimated that 266,700 New Zealanders used cannabis for medicinal purposes only. Some 17,000 accessed cannabis via a prescription. The balance got it through the black market.

The ministry told the Herald this month that it could not immediately provide a more up-to-date figure. “A new dataset is still being developed, the number of patients accessing medicinal cannabis prescriptions is not easily accessible,” a spokesman said. The Herald has requested numbers under the OIA.

In the meantime, Haddleton offered: “My industry contacts suggest that those currently on prescription number about 25,000.”

The Helius founder added that under the current regulatory regime, “perversely, the prohibition on consumer education is fundamental to driving the size of the black market”.

“I would like to see the industry enabled to educate and advertise its products as a normal medicine. Then a proper dialogue between patient and doctor can happen.”

For now, “as in all black markets, the quality of the product varies - users may suffer from harmful pesticides, residual solvents and microbial pathogens”.

Cost is another barrier, Haddleton said.

“Until we entered the market in 2021, the cost of imported medicine cannabis products was roughly double what they are now. I am personally proud of our involvement in reducing prices.”

Driving prices down further would be a function of scale, which would involve selling more product offshore.

“Sadly, the NZ regulations for export require all export products to meet the NZ regulations. For example, we must be labelled in English for the German market,” Haddleton said.

“When we can export freely, we will be able to scale up and reduce prices further.”

He was supportive of the Good Manufacturing Practice standards to the manufacturing stage, but red tape needed to be removed beyond that.

Haddleton said the current legislative set-up contributed to a stigma that reduced the number of GPs willing to provide access to medicinal cannabis.

“THC-related products should be controlled, but need to be regulated under the Medicines Act - as are all other prescription medicines - not the Misuse of Drugs Act,” he said.

He praised the Medicinal Cannabis agency for seeking industry input to the 13 proposed changes to the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme.

“These are now awaiting Cabinet consideration, but unless the Government makes these a priority, they are likely to stagnate into the coming year,” Haddleton said.

