Media Insider: ‘Hurtful’, ‘distressing’: Some RNZ staff fuming over scathing internal review - RNZ responds; Sky inks news rugby rights deal; Stripe Studios boss’s former home for sale

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

RNZ's radio ratings and radio work have been in the spotlight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RNZ’s boss fronts up to some unhappy staff members following a scathing review of their radio performance; Collapsed film production boss’s former home for sale; Hugh Grant’s praise for a Kiwi journalist’s investigation into social media harm.

Some RNZ staff are fuming over a scathing independent review and blunt assessment

