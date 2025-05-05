Hasselhoff himself has been owed money for his own work.

But in a major development today, Warner Bros Discovery - the owner of Three - says it has secured the rights to the Hasselhoff series. It revealed it has a new name - Hoff Roading - and will screen later this year.

An earlier promotion for David Hasselhoff's and Rhys Darby's Kiwi TV series.

“Hoff Roading was picked up by Perpetual Entertainment’s New Zealand team to be completed after the series was filmed in 2023,” according to a statement from Warner Bros Discovery.

“The production company, which has studios and production hubs across the globe, is currently concluding post-production on the series so it can be enjoyed by audiences in New Zealand and around the world.”

Perpetual Entertainment New Zealand managing director and executive producer Vicki Keogh said: “Resurrecting this production was important, not just to ensure the hard work of the cast and crew is seen, but also to repair relationships with international talent.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Warner Bros Discovery and Fulcrum Media Finance on this entertaining and heartfelt series and we’re grateful to David and Rhys for trusting us to bring their story back to life.”

David Hasselhoff filmed the Kiwi comedy and travel series in 2023, before Stripe Studios collapsed.

A Warner Bros Discovery spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about whether Hasselhoff had now been fully compensated, or how much Perpetual had paid for the series.

Stripe Studios receiver BDO has yet to respond to Media Insider inquiries.

Hasselhoff said in a statement that he was thrilled the series was back on track.

“Taking a road trip through New Zealand with Rhys Darby turned out to be one of the best adventures I’ve had,” said Hasselhoff.

“The country is breathtaking, every turn felt like a movie set and Rhys kept me laughing the whole way. We came together for a show, but I left with a real friendship and a deep love for New Zealand. I’ll be back, no question.”

Darby said: “It was an absolute pleasure to show a Hollywood legend the wonders of Aotearoa. Through exploration and fine conversation, I found even more love for this place, which surprised me!”

David Hasselhoff, left, with comedian Rhy Darby, right, and Stewart Island police officer Stuart Newton during filming of the travel and comedy series in 2023.

According to today’s statement, Perpetual Entertainment is a global film and television production company with production hubs in Auckland, Sydney, Perth, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Nashville and representation in London.

Perpetual‘s rescue of the series has also created employment in the New Zealand post-production industry at a challenging time.

WBD ANZ Networks senior director, content, Matt Barthow said the company was grateful to Perpetual “for their dedication to reviving the project, giving it a second chance to shine”.

Hoff Roading would air on Three and ThreeNow in the second half of 2025.

While receiver BDO has had success in finding a home for the Hasselhoff series, the latest liquidator’s report into the failed screen production company Stripe Media was short but not-so-sweet for creditors, as Media Insider revealed in March.

“No assets of value or funds have been recovered, the director has not been located and a statement of affairs has not been received,” said the liquidator’s six-monthly report into Stripe Media Ltd.

Stripe Studios managing director Alex Breingan.

The Official Assignee liquidator wrote that BDO, which was appointed receiver in March last year, was continuing its investigations into the affairs of the company.

Those investigations are running adjacent to an inquiry by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) business registry team, and the Film Commission passing on information to the Serious Fraud Office.

While the Official Assignee says it can’t locate Stripe Media founder and managing director Alex Breingan, it is understood he is now living in California.

It is understood he has links to Los Angeles-based Darci Penn, who has a biography on the movie industry website IMDB.

Breingan was the managing director of Auckland-based Stripe Media, which – along with 12 related companies – has been placed in receivership.

Alongside Hasselhoff, other creditors of the companies include Kiwibank, financing firm Fulcrum Media Finance and another American TV star Iliza Shlesinger, who also filmed a comedy travel series in 2023.

US comedian Iliza Shlesinger's own NZ travel series has also been affected by the Stripe Studios collapse.

So far, there has been no announcement on the future of that series.

The receiver has previously said its investigations have uncovered “irregularities” in the company’s finances.

The receiver says these alleged “irregularities” have been referred to “relevant authorities” – this follows the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) referring its own concerns about Stripe to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in 2023.

The SFO has confirmed it received a complaint from the NZFC but has consistently refused to say whether it is investigating any matters in relation to Stripe.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.