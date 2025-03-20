Advertisement
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: TV star Wairangi Koopu and the drugs charges; Stripe Media liquidator: ‘The director has not been located’

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Wairangi Koopu on Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Matt Klitscher

TVNZ says it changed ‘some of our publicity efforts’ for Te Matatini series hosted by freelance broadcaster Wairangi Koopu, who will defend drugs charges in 2027; Liquidator’s short and not-so-sweet report on Stripe Media; Is there another NZME power play in the wind? Advertising mega-merger gets shareholder sign-off.

Television personality

