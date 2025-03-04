Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Omnicom Group (OMG) and Interpublic (IPG) advertising agency merger to be subject to Commerce Commission approval - their official argument for a marriage

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The work of Kiwi creatives in global advertising firms has been world-class, including campaigns such as 'Ghost Chips', 'Driving Dogs' and 'Togs, Undies'.

The work of Kiwi creatives in global advertising firms has been world-class, including campaigns such as 'Ghost Chips', 'Driving Dogs' and 'Togs, Undies'.

Two of the world’s biggest advertising agencies present their argument for merging and reveal in a new document their thoughts on the New Zealand market, other agencies, clients and talent.

One of the biggest media mergers of the year - the marriage of two giant global advertising agencies - will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider