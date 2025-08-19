Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Five things to look for in Sky TV’s full-year result

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.

All eyes will be on rugby rights when Sky TV reports its full-year results on Friday.

The dividend, earnings guidance, advertising, new satellite gremlins and the Discovery NZ deal will also be in the frame.

A rugby deal across the line?

By one measure, talks are now in extra

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save