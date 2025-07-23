Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Sky TV-TV3 deal: Three, bought for $1, is worth $48m to Sky TV – fund manager

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.

Sky TV might have bought Discovery NZ – whose business centres on TV channel Three and its streaming service ThreeNow – for $1.

But fund manager Octagon says the business will be worth 35c per share to its new owner – or just over $48 million, given Sky has 137.7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save