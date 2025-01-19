Advertisement
Business

A$3.4 billion Foxtel deal puts Sky TV in da zone

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Sky TV chief executive Sophie Maloney. Photo / Dean Purcell

Global streaming firm DAZN (pronounced “da zone”) has entered a deal to buy Australia’s Foxtel for A$3.4 billion ($3.7b).

Analysts say the deal is evidence the similarly positioned Sky TV is undervalued – against the backdrop that they see it as a takeover target.

That deal

