Victoria Sabrina Kalapa transferred funds to her personal account to avoid PAYE payments. Photo / File

An Auckland woman who transferred company funds into a personal account to avoid paying PAYE deductions to Inland Revenue has been sentenced to home detention.

Victoria Sabrina Kalapa, the former sole director and shareholder of Gold Standard Scaffolding Ltd (GSSL), was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention in the Auckland District Court on April 2.

Kalapa was charged with aiding or abetting a company she controlled to make PAYE deductions which it didn’t pay to Inland Revenue, with the total core tax that remains unpaid totalling $558,884.58.

The company began operating in 2019 before being liquidated four years later in 2023. Kalapa’s husband was the business’ operating manager.

Inland Revenue started investigating the business in July 2023, with its bank accounts showing deposits of $4.5 million over four years and withdrawals of roughly the same amount over the same period.