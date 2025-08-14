Advertisement
Media Insider: Scathing RNZ National radio review highlights cultural issues, recommends hiring presenters and on-air voices aligned to audience

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

RNZ's radio ratings are in the spotlight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘Blame-shifting, low ambition’ - an independent review has revealed major internal issues at RNZ National amid falling ratings. It says ‘some people shouldn’t be on air’.

A scathing independent review of Radio NZ’s struggling RNZ National has highlighted a raft of cultural problems at the station and recommends replacing presenters

