Media Insider: From heartbreak emerges an enduring media legacy - Globox digital billboard firm acquired by Lumo

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Globox founders Allan and Sally Nicholson. Allan died in early 2024, leaving a legacy and strong business - and his wife has now sold the business to Auckland firm Lumo. Photo / supplied

From a devastating family tragedy has emerged a successful regional media legacy and, today, a significant business acquisition.

Sally Nicholson and her four children have endured heartbreaking loss since early last year. Sally’s husband Allan - a larger-than-life entrepreneur - succumbed to an aggressive brain tumour at the age of

