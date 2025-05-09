Globox founders Allan and Sally Nicholson. Allan died in early 2024, leaving a legacy and strong business - and his wife has now sold the business to Auckland firm Lumo. Photo / supplied
From a devastating family tragedy has emerged a successful regional media legacy and, today, a significant business acquisition.
Sally Nicholson and her four children have endured heartbreaking loss since early last year. Sally’s husband Allan - a larger-than-life entrepreneur - succumbed to an aggressive brain tumour at the age ofjust 48, leaving his family devastated.
For the past 15 months, Sally has continued to drive hers and Allan’s business dream - Hamilton-based outdoor digital billboard firm Globox.
Starting from scratch a little over seven years ago, the couple - with no experience in the media industry, but a lot of experience as small business owners - built the outdoor advertising firm to one that today boasts almost 40 digital screens nationwide, most of them in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.
The rise of Globox into a significant regional media business is reflected in the news today that it has been acquired by Auckland-based outdoor advertising firm Lumo.
While Sally Nicholson has continued the couple’s entrepreneurial legacy over the past year, she says now is the right moment to sell as she takes time for herself and the couple’s four children.
“It just allows me to take a step back and focus on myself and the kids and figure out what our life is like without Allan and then without Globox. Globox was his business. I always say Allan was the ideas and I was just along for the ride.
“I‘ve tried to do it justice over the last 12 months or so, but I think, for me, just being able to step back and focus on my family for a little bit is the best course of action.”
They say Globox’s assets will give them even stronger reach, especially in the top half of the North Island, and will now extend Lumo’s own assets to more than 100 digital billboards.
Settlement is due on June 1.
It has been a strong start to the year for the outdoor advertising industry, with revenue up 16% year on year. Lumo is seeing similar numbers and expects to see that growth continue.
“It’s a scale play,” says Clemas of the Globox deal.
“We’re investing in technology that will help with efficiency, productivity and creativity for clients.”
Globox’s strong relationship with local, direct advertisers would complement Lumo’s national agency clients.
Meanwhile, Clemas and Harrison said Lumo had decided it would not seek any slice of the lucrative Auckland Transport outdoor advertising contracts. Several contracts are currently up for tender, including buses and trains, bus shelters and train stations.
Lumo wants to remain focused on its speciality - large, roadside digital billboards. Almost all of their assets are on private land - they say it’s easier working with private landlords compared with publicly owned bodies with the required level of “onerous” reporting rules.
“That’s not a criticism,” says Clemas. “But that doesn’t really suit us.”
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.