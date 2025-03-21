Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: For the love of Lumo – outdoor advertising pair who started from zero buy out company with now 71 digital billboards and 26 staff

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Lumo co-founders Phil Clemas (left) and Kent Harrison now run a business with 71 digital billboards and 26 staff. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

Lumo co-founders Phil Clemas (left) and Kent Harrison now run a business with 71 digital billboards and 26 staff. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

In a media industry facing many challenges, an Auckland pair have made an audacious move, buying their outdoor advertising business outright. Shayne Currie reports on the glow of digital billboard firm Lumo.

Their first billboard stood as a physical marker – a single digital screen on a corner opposite Auckland’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider