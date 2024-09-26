Advertisement
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Former top broadcaster eyed for PM’s communications role; Whakaata Māori in employment dispute with ex-inhouse lawyer;

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Former Newstalk ZB host Rachel Smalley.

Former Newstalk ZB host Rachel Smalley.

Trouble at Whakaata Māori, with around 25 roles expected to be cut and an employment dispute with its former lawyer; Heather du Plessis-Allan’s baby news; RNZ’s latest baffling move over Kiri Allan podcast; but first, a well-known name is linked to a new role in the PM’s office.

Former broadcaster

Save

