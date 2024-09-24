Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: US comedian and TV star Conan O’Brien to touch down in New Zealand for travel show, world-record haka attempt; PM’s chief press secretary set to call it quits

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Conan O'Brien and his wife Liza Powel; Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and chief press secretary Hamish Rutherford. Photos / AP, NZME

Conan O'Brien and his wife Liza Powel; Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and chief press secretary Hamish Rutherford. Photos / AP, NZME

A big shake-up of media minders in the halls of power with PM’s chief press secretary set to resign; The PM faces criticism over his 6pm TV news comments; Stuff is dropping its daily news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider