His presence at Eden Park on Sunday would add international star power to a stellar line-up of Kiwi performers, including Six60, Che Fu, Anika Moa, Tami Neilson and the Topp Twins.

It is understood that as well as the haka, O’Brien, whose production crew will arrive by Sunday, will film other pieces for his travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Conan O'Brien and his wife Liza Powel. Photo / AP

The first season aired with four episodes – featuring visits to Norway, Argentina, Thailand and Ireland – and was critically acclaimed. It was nominated for two Emmys this month and won one, for outstanding writing of a nonfiction programme.

A second season, with six episodes, was confirmed in May this year.

“This latest travel show has been so fun and rewarding that I suspected it was all a cruel prank. My apologies in advance to the next six countries,” O’Brien said in a press statement earlier this year.

Media Insider has contacted O’Brien representatives, as well as Warner Bros Discovery Max, for comment.

“Unfortunately, we do not have any information to share/confirm at this time,” said a WBD spokeswoman from the US this morning. “We’re happy to stay in touch as we get closer to air and information becomes available.”

O’Brien’s visit would continue a run of relationships between US talk show hosts and New Zealand.

Stephen Colbert has previously visited, and has regularly referred to the country on The Late Show and former Prime Minister Sir John Key appeared on David Letterman’s show in 2009.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern with US talkshow host Stephen Colbert.

O’Brien is expected to be among as many as 10,000 people at Eden Park for the world-record attempt on Sunday. France currently holds the world record for the largest haka - 4028 people. It was set a decade ago.

Gates open at Eden Park at 4.30pm on Sunday, with entertainment starting at 6.30pm and the world-record attempt later in the evening.

The event is part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi Mohi.

Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for concessions and include free public transport to the event. Funds raised will enable the trust to continue its life-changing music therapy.

PM’s chief press secretary set to stand down

Almost a year after coming into power, Christopher Luxon is facing big changes in his media team, with one of the Prime Minister’s key right-hand people set to resign.

Media Insider understands chief press secretary Hamish Rutherford – often seen alongside Luxon at parliamentary stand-up press conferences – has made the call to step aside in coming months.

Rutherford and the PM are understood to have spoken about the move and agreed to a smooth transition.

The former NZ Herald senior business reporter has yet to officially resign and he did not wish to comment yesterday. Luxon did not respond to a message.

However, his expected departure is one of several which will lead to a shake-up within the PM’s office and further afield.

Another of Luxon’s senior press secretaries, Jasmine Higginson, will be on maternity leave shortly, meaning the prime minister and his team will be suddenly on the hunt for two experienced media minders.

At the same time, Finance Minister Nicola Willis is looking for a new senior press secretary after the resignation of Rachel Bowie.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) arrives for a post-Cabinet press conference with Hamish Rutherford (far left). Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is common knowledge the PM chief press secretary role is one of the most relentless and high-pressure jobs in Parliament, juggling multiple, virtually 24/7 demands of media, while also assuaging any concerns and complaints the PM and his politicians might have of the press corps.

Rutherford joined Luxon’s team in April 2022, while the National Party was in Opposition.

This followed two and a half years as Wellington business editor for the Herald and the previous four years as Wellington business bureau chief for Stuff.

“He’s got a hugely strong brain,” one political expert told Media Insider last year. “And he’s got the right brain for Luxon because he obviously gets the business-politics crossover. He’s really ambitious.”

Rutherford was an old-school style of reporter, never content at sitting at the desk to chase a scoop.

He valued strong contacts and was extra energised if he felt he was getting the runaround. His work on the Team New Zealand “whistleblowers” story brought him into conflict with one of New Zealand’s most iconic sporting franchises – but always with his journalistic principles at the forefront.

In a piece about Luxon’s inner circle earlier this year, senior NZ Herald political correspondent Audrey Young praised Rutherford.

“He was known as an assertive reporter who rarely did things quietly,” Young wrote.

Jasmine Higginson, deputy chief press secretary to PM Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“There were questions over how he would handle the more nuanced role of media relations, especially in government. But so far, so good. He also has a leadership role overseeing comms and runs a press secretary meeting of all coalition press secretaries every Monday morning.

“He is backed up by Jasmine Higginson. She tends more towards forward planning and strategy. She had experience in National as a ministerial private secretary and press secretary from 2014 to 2017 and for a while in Opposition in 2018. She also spent three years as a media manager at Waka Kotahi (NZTA) then returned soon after Luxon became leader.”

‘Wildly inaccurate’

The television industry has given Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a serve for his comment that “people aren’t watching the six o’clock news anymore”.

Luxon made the throwaway line on Newstalk ZB last week, explaining why he was so active on the likes of China-owned TikTok.

“As the PM of New Zealand, you would think Christopher Luxon would be better informed,” said Think TV communications general manager Jacqueline Freeman.

Think TV communications general manager Jacqueline Freeman.

“His wildly inaccurate statement that ‘people aren’t watching the 6pm news anymore’ suggests he’s not interested in the over one million voting-age viewers that tune in. Adding insult to injury the broadcaster he’s throwing the most acid on is a state-owned enterprise.

“If Christopher Luxon is interested in delivering the correct information to the people of NZ, which is what taxpayers expect of its leader, then perhaps he asks us first and we can help him with correctness.

“I’d add to that by saying, if the PM believes in a robust local media scene in NZ, perhaps he could align his comms (ideally correct ones), with those who pay taxes in this country. We look forward to him rectifying his misleading comment.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said yesterday: “The Prime Minister was simply making the point that the ways in which people consume news has changed significantly in recent years. He supports and appreciates the New Zealand media sector and the critical role it continues to play in helping to keep the public informed and upholding democracy.”

Stuff axes daily news podcast

Stuff has dropped its much-hyped daily news podcast Newsable.

The podcast and brand – which was released at 6am on weekdays – will now be used as a breaking news platform, on an as-required basis.

Stuff has previously invested heavily in Newsable, with multiple personnel, prominent homepage placement and dedicated marketing.

Up until yesterday, there were 11 names listed as attached to the podcast, although many of these people are understood to have other roles and duties within Stuff.

Host Imogen Wells, recently back from the Paris Olympics, would move into a new multimedia role ”where her video talent will be showcased even more”, Stuff Digital managing director Nadia Tolich said.

Tolich did not answer specific questions about whether any roles were being disestablished as a result of the move.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.