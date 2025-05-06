“After receiving documentary evidence and hearing oral evidence, the panel was satisfied that, at the time of the acquisition, Mr Grenon was an associate of Caniwi, but not an associate of Spheria.

“Accordingly, after the acquisitions, Mr Grenon, together with his associates, did not hold or control more than 20% of the voting rights in NZME.”

Spheria is NZME’s biggest shareholder, holding just under 20% of the company - as well as 14.946% voting rights, it has a relevant interest in a further 4.517% of voting rights.

Grenon holds a total of 9.97% of shares - the Takeovers Panel was focused on the March 4 acquisition of the small percentage of shares.

The panel said it had not been provided with any evidence that Grenon’s association with Caniwi had ended.

“The panel’s view as to the continuing nature of Mr Grenon’s association with Caniwi is not a determination for the purposes of the Takeovers Act 1993 (the Act).

“However, the panel considers that, given Mr Grenon’s indications that he may wish to acquire further shares in NZME, it is appropriate to provide guidance based on the information before the panel.”

It said if Grenon was minded to acquire control of further voting rights in NZME, it cautioned him to consider whether he was associated with any other shareholders “such that the number of voting rights held or controlled by those shareholders would further limit the number of voting rights which Mr Grenon may acquire without breaching the code”.

NZME shareholders will meet on June 3 to vote on a new-look board for the company that owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, OneRoof and other media brands.

NZME released yesterday the list of nominations for the board, including Grenon and three of his own nominees.

NZME has put forward an alternative proposal, which would see former politician Steven Joyce become the company’s chair. Under that scenario, current chair Barbara Chapman would step down.

Joyce’s nomination for the chairmanship appears to have initial, decent support from a range of NZME shareholders, including Spheria and Grenon himself.

He and Joyce are expected to meet in coming days.

MORE TO COME

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.