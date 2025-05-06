Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: NZME board battle - Takeovers Panel clears Jim Grenon of any code breach

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jim Grenon owns 9.97% of NZME.

Jim Grenon owns 9.97% of NZME.

Auckland businessman and NZME shareholder Jim Grenon - who is seeking a clean out of the media company’s board - has been cleared of any breach of the Takeovers Code following his acquisition of a small number of shares.

The Takeovers Panel announced today that it had inquired into “potential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider