NZME released today the full set of nominations for its potential new-look board, to be voted on at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 3. Nominations closed at 5pm last night.

NZME owns the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, BusinessDesk and OneRoof; inset: NZME chair Barbara Chapman and shareholder Jim Grenon.

In total, the company has received eight nominations, including four from the camp of activist shareholder Jim Grenon (Grenon himself, Philip Crump, Des Gittings and a new name - experienced businessman and governance specialist Henri Eliot).

The other four nominations are Joyce; shareholder Osmium Partners’ Adam Hoydysh and John Lewis; and shareholder Louis Jackson Joseph.

NZME said the Grenon camp had “again put forward its proposals to remove all current directors of NZME as well as an additional proposal to remove any person appointed as a director of NZME by the NZME board under clause 25.2 of NZME’s constitution after 28 April 2025, with all proposals to be voted on at the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting”.

NZME’s alternative board proposal

In its NZX notice today, NZME put up its own, alternative board proposal.

It said it believed its proposal enhanced the board’s capability in key areas, including digital transformation, and was “in the best interests of the company”.

It said the plan would also minimise disruption to NZME’s business and enable “the continuation of the implementation of NZME’s new areas of focus to drive success”.

The company confirmed today that Chapman would step aside if Joyce was voted in as a director.

NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB BusinessDesk and property brand OneRoof, as well as a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional news titles.

“The NZME board initiated the approach to Mr Joyce and his nomination as a director, and believes that his expertise in media, politics and governance will be highly valuable to the NZME board,” NZME says in its notice to the NZX this morning.

Joyce is an experienced media-industry businessman who established his own successful radio company years before entering politics. He was a National Party MP from 2008 to 2018, and a minister for nine of those years. He is also a Herald columnist.

NZME’s notice to the NZX today says: “With the receipt of the nomination of Mr Joyce as a director, Ms Chapman has advised NZME that if Mr Joyce is appointed as a director at the annual shareholders’ meeting, Ms Chapman will resign as a director and chairman after a short transition, at which point the NZME board is of the view that Mr Joyce should then be appointed as chairman.

“In the event that Mr Joyce is not appointed as a director at the annual shareholders’ meeting, Ms Chapman does not currently intend to resign as chairman or as a director.”

Chapman has been on the NZME board since 2018 and chair since 2020.

As well as Joyce, the NZME board said it had engaged with Bowen Pan, a technology and marketplace expert regarding his possible appointment as a director.

“Mr Pan’s career has included being head of product at Treat Me, Trade Me’s local commerce platform, founder at Facebook Marketplace and head of product at Stripe,” said NZME.

“The NZME board believes that Mr Pan’s considerable expertise will greatly assist NZME’s focus on accelerating its digital transformation.

“It is the current NZME board’s intention that following the annual shareholders’ meeting, the NZME board would appoint Mr Pan as a director. Mr Pan currently intends to accept the appointment, subject to the outcome of the annual shareholders’ meeting.”

NZME said the remainder of its board would include existing directors Carol Campbell and Guy Horrocks “to assist NZME in continuing to reach its performance objectives given the skillsets that they bring to the NZME board”.

The other incumbent director, Sussan Turner, was required under NZME’s constitution and the NZX listing rules to retire by rotation at the annual shareholders’ meeting, and was currently considering her position.

“The NZME board is supportive of Ms Turner remaining on the board, as her skillset is valuable to the company.”

NZME said it believed its alternative board composition proposal was “in the best interests of the company and its shareholders”.

“However, the ability of the current NZME board to implement the alternative board composition proposal will ultimately depend on the outcome of the shareholder voting on the various resolutions to be considered and voted on at the annual shareholders’ meeting, including the JTG proposals to remove the current directors.

“The NZME board has not discussed the alternative board composition proposal with Mr Grenon or JTG at this time.”

Media Insider revealed Joyce was in line to be chair in a report on Monday night.

Grenon said last night he was certainly happy to forgo being chair “if the right other person is on the board”.

“What is important to me is that the three objectives I have outlined to date, being better disclosure, journalistic improvement and a ground-up review (particularly of publishing), are undertaken.

“It would not be appropriate to comment with respect to any specific alternative names for chair at this time.”

The battle for control of the media company’s board became public in early March, with revelations that Grenon, a 9.97% shareholder, was seeking a cleanout of directors.

Grenon, and several other significant shareholders, have voiced their displeasure and concerns with the performance of the company - assertions that have been rejected by existing directors.

A showdown had been looming between Grenon - who had originally cast himself as a new chair - and the existing directors at NZME’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 3.

Troy Bowker responds

Troy Bowker, the executive chairman of Caniwi Capital - a NZME shareholder and Grenon backer - told the Herald earlier that he had also heard Joyce’s name linked to the role of chair.

“If it does transpire, he is a good choice ... a man with vast experience in media and governance.”

He said he and other activist shareholders had set out with “a couple of objectives”.

“One being to unlock value by demerging and floating off OneRoof and the other being to create more value by managing costs and delivering better content.

“I felt, and others felt, that the current board, led by Barbara Chapman, have been an impediment, have been there too long, haven’t made the changes required and haven’t delivered on shareholder value. I think it’s a good time for her to step down and for others to step down if they choose to as well, or if they are voted out.”

Bowker said it was time for a fresh set of eyes, ears and skills “to improve the financial performance”.

Bowker said the past two months had been a “messy” process.

“From our perspective, it’s probably good to see this come to some sort of conclusion, in a balanced and reasonable outcome, if it transpires that way.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.