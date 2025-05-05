Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: NZME board battle - former National Party minister Steven Joyce in line to be director and chair, amid raft of confirmed and new board nominations

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Former National Party minister Steven Joyce, pictured here with NZ Herald business editor at large Liam Dann, has been nominated for NZME's board.

Former National Party minister Steven Joyce, pictured here with NZ Herald business editor at large Liam Dann, has been nominated for NZME's board.

Several new nominees have emerged for the board of NZME, including a possible high-profile new chair. NZME has offered up an alternative board proposal but says it is yet to discuss it with activist shareholder Jim Grenon and his camp.

Former National Party Government minister Steven Joyce has been confirmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider