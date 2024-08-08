Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ removes Casketeers episode; RNZ radio ratings languish; Big challenge facing Stuff-Warner Bros Discovery’s 6pm TV3 news; Herald reviews AI policies

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
The Casketeers stars; RNZ's Corin Dann and Ingrid Hipkiss; Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking and Three News 6pm newsreader Samantha Hayes.

The Casketeers stars; RNZ's Corin Dann and Ingrid Hipkiss; Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking and Three News 6pm newsreader Samantha Hayes.

TVNZ says it learned of potential Casketeers issue in late 2023; What’s eating RNZ’s traditional radio audience? TV3 6pm news audience drops - what WBD CEO says about Stuff-produced bulletin; NZ Herald reviews AI policies;

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business