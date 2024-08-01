TVNZ chairman Alastair Carruthers, second from left, and chief executive Jodi O'Donnell, second from right, at the Parliamentary select committee yesterday. Alongside them are Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray and RNZ chairman Jim Mather.

Carruthers told the committee there was nothing about the Sunday and Fair Go cuts that felt good.

“This is probably the most wicked illustration of the challenges we have financially,” Carruthers said. “We simply can’t afford to do some of the things that we have done in the past because of the way they are made.”

Wood says today’s development “demonstrates a worrying trend at TVNZ”.

“E tū members at TVNZ and across media have been campaigning hard to ‘Save our Stories’ so that New Zealanders continue to have access to media that informs and holds power to account,” said Wood.

“As such we are concerned that TVNZ is looking into further significant changes that could lead to even larger cuts than we have already seen.

“The good news is that because union members at TVNZ have successfully campaigned on this issue, and defended their rights in the Employment Court, there is now a proper process in place to have union members at the table and involved in discussion about possible change at a much earlier stage.

“We will be taking this process seriously. An ongoing move towards a digital future at TVNZ is a reality, however, we will fight hard to ensure that as this change happens, TVNZ fulfils its obligations to New Zealanders by ensuring that it produces high-quality content, by skilled and experienced media workers.

“TVNZ, and the Government as the sole shareholder, cannot and must not use this process to walk away from news and current affairs, and telling the stories that matter to New Zealand.”

Wood called on Government intervention.

“Decent journalism is an absolute necessity in a well-functioning democracy. That’s why TVNZ needs to be supported as a public broadcaster.

“It makes no sense to allow such a crucial tool for information and accountability to gradually wither away as the traditional commercial model for media becomes less financially sustainable in the digital age.”

Fair Go host Pippa Wetzell and Sunday host Miriama Kamo.

TVNZ has been approached for comment.

Its latest statement of performance expectations reveals the state broadcaster now has 617.2 fulltime equivalent employees – down from around 700 a year ago. That number is likely to continue to drop.

Questioned by reporters after the select committee hearing yesterday, O’Donnell said there was “no definitive range” on what the organisation would look like in the future.

Asked if she was planning to cut any more shows, she said: “I don’t have any plan to share today.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.