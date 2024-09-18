Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: The Wairoa Star saved - 103-year-old newspaper resurrected after closure

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Wairoa Star saviours: Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chief executive Lewis Ratapu (left) and Tātau Tātau Commercial chief executive Aayden Clarke.

Wairoa Star saviours: Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chief executive Lewis Ratapu (left) and Tātau Tātau Commercial chief executive Aayden Clarke.

One of New Zealand’s oldest community newspapers is being resurrected.

The 103-year-old Wairoa Star – which closed in early May – will be rolling off the presses again by late October, restoring a vital news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business