“However, the testing has shown that in some parts of lower Southland, Gisborne and East Cape, and upper Northland, some properties will have reduced signal strength and we need to take steps to get them sorted.”

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney and chairman Philip Bowman. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

She said the company was working directly with customers in these regions, “as they may require a new dish to assure their service”.

Additional teams of technicians had been hired.

“In some more remote parts of Gisborne/East Cape and Southland, we know that a new satellite dish is required for some customers, and we have already contacted them with appointment times for a dish upgrade.”

In the Gisborne and East Cape areas, technicians had already upgraded more than 90% of the dishes “where we know a replacement is required”.

In Southland, nearly half of the dishes that needed upgrading had been done.

The spokeswoman said in addition, across all three locations, including Northland, there were areas where the company needed to do some testing to confirm whether customers had a strong signal, or not.

“We have contacted these customers and asked them to do a simple test with their Sky remote to assess their signal strength and report this back to us, so that we can schedule a technician visit if this is required.”

The switchover comes after months of pain for thousands of Sky customers who have been suffering intermittent (and sometimes full) loss of TV reception.

Sky TV customers have been posting videos, images and stories of their satellite issues.

The issues have been caused by the existing and ageing Optus D2 satellite - it is fading fast, running out of fuel and wobbling in an inclined orbit.

In February, Sky reported the 14-year-old makeshift satellite Koreasat 6, which will be used for at least the next two years, was “now successfully positioned at 160 degrees east, the same position as the existing D2 satellite”.

Switchover on track

In an email to customers this week, Sky has told customers that its switchover to Koreasat 6 was on track for the week beginning Monday, April 14. The company has not announced the specific day.

Sky says customers need to keep their black Sky Box “plugged in and turned on” at the wall until the switchover is complete (the box can be on standby mode).

Sky TV has been in the firing line of some customers' ire for several months. Photo / File

This was for two important reasons, said the spokeswoman - one, to ensure customers receive the latest software upgrade, and two, to support an automatic and quick switch to the new satellite.

“If a black Sky Box has not been turned on since early March and won’t be turned on prior to migration (for instance, if it’s located at a holiday home), then it won’t work following the switchover,” said the spokeswoman.

“We’re recommending to customers in this situation that they can order a new white box to stay connected if they expect to use it over Easter.”

The company is planning to switch satellites in the early hours of the morning.

“We’re anticipating the switchover process will take around an hour, which is why we’re doing it in the early hours of the morning – hopefully most customers won’t even notice it’s happened,” said the spokeswoman.

“However, black Sky Boxes that are not plugged in and turned on at the wall during the switchover won’t automatically connect to the satellite, and these customers will need to speak to the Sky care team so that they can help them connect their box to the new satellite.”

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney apologised to customers in late January.

It’s been a difficult period for Sky, as it deals with hundreds of customer complaints, exacerbated by a poor technical response on the ground. Often, technicians have been failing to show up on agreed days and times.

In a video message in late January, Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney apologised for the problems, saying some people “haven’t had the Sky experience you deserve”.

“I’m very sorry for this.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.