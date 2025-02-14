In an update to the NZX today, Sky reported the 14-year-old makeshift satellite, which will be used for at least the next two years, was “now successfully positioned at 160 degrees east, the same position as the existing D2 satellite”.

“Testing commenced on 12 February to ensure signal delivery on the satellite, with positive early results. Comprehensive testing, alongside updating of on-the-ground technology, will continue in the coming weeks ahead of the final migration.”

Sky said migration to the new satellite - owned and operated by KTSAT and has been contracted by Optus for use by Sky - was on track for early April.

“Sky continues to receive assurance of continuity of satellite services, including fuel supply, from Optus through to 2031,” the market update said.

Originally, Sky had been hoping to simply move from the D2 satellite to Optus’ new Optus 11, but that satellite’s launch has been delayed until at least 2027.

It’s been a difficult period for Sky, as it deals with hundreds of customer complaints, exacerbated by a poor technical response on the ground. Often, technicians have been failing to show up on agreed days and at agreed times.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney in a video to customers: "I am very sorry."

In a video message two weeks ago, Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney apologised for the problems, saying some people “haven’t had the Sky experience you deserve”.

“I’m very sorry for this.”

Sky will release its half-year results next Friday, and provide a further update on the satellite.

“This will include the technical adjustments made to the D2 satellite to mitigate issues being experienced by some customers while D2 is in inclined orbit, which have resulted in a significant reduction in the number of technical calls to Sky,” the company said in its market update today.

It still has not provided a precise number of affected customers over the past three months, or how much it is paying in refunds and credits.

“Sky will also report on the successful implementation of an additional feature on the new Sky Box that eliminates rain fade for customers using the new Sky experience,” the market update said.

“With internet connectivity built into the new Sky Box, this feature seamlessly switches from satellite to internet delivery in the event of rain fade or other satellite disruptions, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience.”

