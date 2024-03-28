Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: Name suppression nearly doubles; The elephant in the NZR interview room; TVNZ’s first wahine Māori political editor

Katie Harris
By
12 mins to read
TVNZ's newest political editor Maiki Sherman; The elephant in the NZR interview room; Times Media in administration; Guyon Espiner launches new show.

Alleged offenders are being granted interim suppression at nearly twice the rate they were a decade ago; The elephant in the room in NZR interviews; Journalism schools grapple with a shrinking news media; TVNZ welcomes Howick & Pakuranga Times goes into voluntary administration. Katie Harris guest edits Media Insider - Shayne Currie is on leave.

