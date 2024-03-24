Jodi O'Donnell joins Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan live in studio to discuss the proposed restructure at the state broadcaster including why they're proposing to cut Sunday, Fair Go, Tonight and Midday.

Veteran TV reporter Maiki Sherman has been appointed TVNZ political editor, the first wāhine Māori to lead the 1News political team in the channel’s history.

“This is a huge milestone for me and one I’ve worked hard for. I’m proud to be the first wāhine Māori appointed as the political editor of a mainstream broadcast newsroom. That is something to be celebrated,” she said of her appointment.

Sherman said her background meant she would be able to bring a unique perspective to the role, alongside an unwavering commitment to holding political decision-makers to account.

“People want strong, fair, and impartial journalism. That’s something I’m committed to providing across the political divide.”

TVNZ executive editor Phil O’Sullivan said Sherman had been impressive in her role as deputy political editor for TVNZ during a turbulent time in New Zealand politics impacted by Covid, events of national significance and highly charged general elections.

“Her calm leadership and strong coverage of important political issues, particularly demonstrated during her moderation of our Kaupapa Māori Debate last year, made her a natural pick for the role.”

Sherman takes over from Jessica Mutch McKay, who concluded her tenure earlier this year.

Mutch McKay resigned to become head of government relations and corporate responsibility at ANZ Bank.

She had been with TVNZ for more than 15 years, including as its political editor for almost six years, replacing Corin Dann in March 2018.

A 1News spokesperson said Sherman first joined the press gallery in 2012, serving as a political reporter for both Whakaata Māori and Newshub before rejoining 1News.

Sherman began her broadcasting career with the state broadcaster Te Karere 16 years ago.

Alongside her work as a political reporter, Sherman has served as chair of the parliamentary press gallery for the past three years.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.