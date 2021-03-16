Website of the Year

Business

Matt Burgess: Emissions offsets can protect our heritage better than the Climate Commission

5 minutes to read

The threat from the Climate Commission's plan is real for the artists, clubs, students, collectors, and employers who use LPG and gas-fired kilns to craft their pottery. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Matt Burgess

OPINION:

When you think about who could suffer the most from the sweeping reforms proposed by the Climate Change Commission, the ceramics industry is probably not the first on your list.

But the threat from

