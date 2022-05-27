Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Higher interest rates are ahead, so it pays to be prepared

11 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: I thought a letter from the National Bank in 1985 advising that our interest rate was going to increase from 11 per cent to 18 per cent might interest you and your readers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.