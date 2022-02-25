Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Don't wait for disaster before making sure you're covered

11 minutes to read
Big increases in the cost of materials mean your insurance could be out of date. Photo / Alan Gibson

Big increases in the cost of materials mean your insurance could be out of date. Photo / Alan Gibson

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: There's nothing like a mobile phone alert advising of an earthquake to get you wondering about the adequacy of your house insurance, as happened to me this morning. That and a builder neighbour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.